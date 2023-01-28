A ceremony to remember a hero who fought against colonial rule was held in Limpopo on Saturday. Kgoshi Mampuru II, whose remains are yet to be be found, remains an icon against colonial resistance in South Africa. He was hanged by the then-colonial government at the Pretoria Central Prison in 1883, for his resistance against colonial rule.

The prison and the street passing next to it have been named after him during the new dispensation in 2013.

[BOGELA] Meketeko ya segopotšo sa Kgoši Mampuru II wa Bapedi e gare e a kgatlampana ka Mamone, kgauswi le Jane Furse, Limpopo. Yena o bolailwe ka go išwa thapong ke mmušo wa peleng wa bokoloniale ntlwanaswiswi ya Pretoria Central ka di-22 tša Nofemere 1883. #SABCNews #SABCDitaba pic.twitter.com/kvkkGX2cx5 — SABC Ditaba Dikgang (@Ditaba_Dikgang) January 28, 2023

To date, the whereabouts of Mampuru’s remains are unknown.

The Mampuru royal family wants the remains of the late Bapedi king, Mampuru, to be found.

The royal family spokesperson Serake Mampuru says as a family they are still looking for his remains.

“As a family, we believe that when he was arrested in 1882, the news was published everywhere. So, you cannot take eight months and after that, when you kill him, you cannot come back and tell us that you don’t know where he is,” he said.

The Limpopo provincial government says it will continue to help the family look for the remains of Mampuru.

Acting Premier Seaparo Sekwati says they will help the family look for his remains.

“We are coming to support the celebration taking place, as well as to remind those who have the remains of Mampuru II to come forward with information to assist the people of Bapedi Ba Mamone,” said Sekwati.

Historian, Dr Steven Phatlane says Kgoshi Mampuru laid the foundation for colonial resistance in the country.

“Believing that he was the authority for the Bapedi kingdom he could not allow Paul Kruger to impose taxes on his people and he (guarded) the land with jealousy which is why the government eliminated Mampuru.”

Community members at Mamone say the remembrance of Mampuru Day is important in their culture.

“It is very important to follow culture. To commemorate this day means a lot to us, especially the Bapedi people.”

The search for Kgoshi Mampuru continues.

Recently, the remains of those who were killed with Kgoshi Mampuru were discovered.