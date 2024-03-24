Re-arrested Kgosi Mampuru escapee due in court on Monday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An inmate who escaped from Kgosi Mampuru prison in Gauteng, where he was serving a life sentence, will appear in the Modimolle Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo on Monday after being re-arrested over the weekend.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Malesela Ledwaba says Zacharia Muyambo was convicted of rape, kidnapping, and robbery but escaped from prison in 2020.

Ledwaba says Muyambo was arrested with an accomplice who also escaped from police custody.

“A search was conducted. Subsequently, a hunting rifle with 10 rounds of ammunition was discovered concealed in the vehicle, leading to the immediate apprehension of the two suspects for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Further investigations revealed alarming details about one of the suspects who was identified as Thomas Chauke. The suspect, whose real name is Muyambo Zacharia Thabo, is a wanted escaped prisoner with a history of criminal activities, who escaped from Kgoshi Mampuru Prison on 9 December 2020, where he was serving a life sentence for heinous crimes, including rape, kidnapping, and robbery.”