The South African Women’s National Team had their last training session in the country on Tuesday afternoon ahead of their departure for London on Wednesday evening where they will play 2023 FIFA World Cup co-host, Australia, on Saturday.

The international friendly against Australia, who are ranked 12th in the World, will be played as part of preparations for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup to be staged in Australia and New Zealand.

Banyana Banyana coach, Desiree Ellis, says playing friendlies against highly-ranked sides in the World will help get the team ready for the World Cup.

Banyana played two friendly matches against Copa America champions, Brazil, who are ranked 9th in the world last month.

The team will be playing in a second World Cup after debuting in the one staged in France four years ago and don’t just want to go there and add numbers.

Ellis says playing friendlies against opponents like Australia will help the team as it prepares for the World Cup.

“We’ve obviously played Brazil, we’ll now play Australia, these are the kind of games that these players want to play, we are playing for the World Cup. And again you cannot say no when an opponent like Brazil or Australia wants to play you. ”

South African Football Association (SAFA) Vice-president, Linda Zwane, agrees with Ellis that playing top opponents is what’s needed to get the team ready.

“The more we get these kinds of opponents the better. We started with Brazil, now Australia and more games are going to come so that we have a team that is ready to take on the world in the World Cup.”

All familiar faces are part of the Banyana squad that will play against Australia on Saturday except experienced Janine Van Wyk and Noko Matlou.

Goalkeeper and Vice-captain, Andile Dlamini, will not travel with the team because of a family bereavement.

“Andile Dlamini had to withdraw. She’s got a bereavement in the family. Otherwise, the rest of the players are here to travel,” Ellis says.

The overseas-based players such as Refiloe Jane, Linda Motlhalo, Hilda Magala and Jermaine Seoposenwe will link up with the team in London.

Ellis has also said as much as they want to have the core of the group of players who will be in the final squad for the World Cup, the door is not closed on players who can raise their hands to be selected.