Forensic Consultant, Paul O’Sullivan, says banks are well-prepared with anti-hacking systems amid a rise in attempted security breaches across the globe.

It follows reports that the Hawks received information from the FBI about an attempted cyber-attack at the SA Reserve Bank in August.

The Reserve Bank says there was no impact from the reported breach.

“The difference between an attempt and an actual hacking is very clear. All the banks have had multiple attempts to hack their systems every year and the attempts are not successful because of the systems in place. When you have an actual hack when they get through and do something, that is something a bit more problematic. So, an attempt, it happens all the time,” explains O’Sullivan.

