The Balobedu Royal Council says it endorses Princess Masalanabo Modjadji to become the next queen. She turned 18 in January, paving the way for her to become the Balobedu queen in Khetlhakoni in Modjadjiskloof, Limpopo.

Her brother also wants to lead the Balobedu nation. The siblings’ mother, the “Rain Queen” Makobo Modjadji, died in 2005.

The chairperson of the council Phetule Mokoto says they support Princess Masalanabo.

“We know Masalanabo as the new rain queen, and we are going to respect her and support her throughout. If that needs to change, there’s a whole process that must happen. Now the Balobedu as a whole, the new incoming queen is Masalanabo who is the queen of the Balodedu.”

The Princess says she plans to make issues related to women and children her priority when she takes over the throne. She was speaking at the Kara Heritage Institute in Pretoria on Saturday during her birthday celebrations.

“I want to open up an orphanage for women and children who are abused or children who don’t have parents to give and just support them. My other plan is to change the systems in the Balobedu in Limpopo, in terms of work and schooling system, farming system as well.”