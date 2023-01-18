The Azania People’s Organisation (AZAPO) is continuing its sit-in protest inside the offices of the National Energy Regulator (Nersa) in Pretoria.

The party is protesting against Nersa’s recent approval of Eskom’s electricity tariff increase by 18.65% for the 2023-2024 financial year.

It comes as Eskom currently implements Stage 4 and 5 rolling blackouts.

AZAPO’s Publicity and Information Secretary Gaontebale Nodoba says, “AZAPO started the sit-in at the beginning of this week, on Monday, to basically express the anger of the Azania nation or masses. It stems from the lack of empathy from NERSA by agreeing to the unreasonable and selfish demand of Eskom for a raise of 18.65%.”

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has called on South Africans and organisations to join a march to Luthuli House on the 25th of this month to protest against the country’s energy crisis.

On Tuesday, the party’s leader John Steenhuisen said they will be applying for an interdict in the High Court to stop the implementation of this latest tariff increase.

Steenhuisen said the time for writing letters and begging government to do its job has passed and he will now take on the state, as elaborated in the report below: