Scores of people gathered in Pretoria for the last day of the Aero South Africa Airshow.

The event, which began on Thursday, brought together aviators and aviation enthusiasts to watch pilots perform air stunts. This was Aero South Africa’s first air show since the event stopped in 2019 due to the covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

The air show, which was held at Wonderboom National Airport in the country’s capital, is Africa’s largest general aviation trade show. The event does not only showcase the skills of the country’s pilots but also covers the full spectrum of services and products for the aviation industry.

Michael Dehn, who is one of the organisers of the event says the aviation industry has been through a difficult time, and that the event will help them regain strength.

“We are looking at restarting organising again, and at the end of last year there had been a phenomenal response,” said event organiser.

Dehn says that companies are eager to be back at events such as these, and closes by saying that the response of attendees at the closing day of this year’s airshow was remarkable.

The event was attended by 3503 visitors and 72 exhibitors, and the event programme included a business-to-business matchmaking programme, a panel discussion on women in aviation as well as demo flights for prospective buyers, among other activities.

Interested residents who wish to attend must make prior reservations by visiting the AERO SA website to book their tickets. The event is a Business 2 Business Trade Exhibition and not an air show, as such space for the general public will be limited. #AEROEXPSA2022 @CityTshwane pic.twitter.com/8Dwb0ADukd — Mayor Randall Williams (@tshwane_mayor) July 7, 2022