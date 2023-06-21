Australia have drawn first blood in the Ashes Test series against England in Birmingham. In a contest that came down to the wire in the final session on the final day. The Australians chased down the 174 runs required on the final day to win the first match at Edgbaston by two wickets.

The start of the highly anticipated fifth and final day of this first Test was delayed for more than three hours due to early showers and a wet outfield. This was a straight shoot-out for the win when play did get underway with Australia needing 174 runs to win while England needed to take seven wickets.

Night-watchman Scott Boland survived just over half an hour adding seven runs to his tally, before becoming quick Stuart Broad’s third scalp of the innings, for 20. Travis Head had a brief stay at the crease, scoring just 16 runs before he was dismissed by spinner Moeen Ali.

Usman Khawaja was the mainstay, opening for tourists, batted all five days of the test, scoring a century in the first innings and sharing a 40-run stand with Cameron Green, recording a half-century on his 22nd in Test cricket.

Australia’s Green and England’s Stokes led the team to tea on 183 for five, needing 98 runs to win. Green was bowled out by seamer Ollie Robinson on the other side of the break for 28, but it was England’s skipper Ben Stokes who changed the game’s complexion.

Stokes took Khawaja’s wicket for 65, leaving visitors 209 for seven with 72 runs remaining. Part-time spinner Joe Root scored 20 for Alex Carey, leaving the Aussies with 54 runs.

Australia’s captain Pat Cummins bravely faced the new ball, standing tall and taking the fight to the host’s bowlers, however, he had different ideas when he strolled to the middle. He and Nathan Lyon secured a 55-run unbeaten partnership, winning the match with a famous two-wicket victory.

“The next match in the five-match series is at Lord’s in London, starting next Wednesday.”