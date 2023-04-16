The Head of the United Nations Political Mission in Sudan Volker Perthes has condemned attacks on UN and humanitarian assets in the country.

Perthes has also confirmed the deaths of three World Food Programme employees in clashes that erupted in North Darfur.

The country has been plunged into chaos after a power struggle erupted between rival military factions led by opposing generals that has left at least 56 people dead.

I call on both sides to stop the fighting immediately and to restore calm in all of Sudan. The safety of the Sudanese people is a priority. https://t.co/E9WlhBqzlX — Volker Perthes (@volkerperthes) April 15, 2023

The UN chief earlier condemned the fighting between the Rapid Support Forces under General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo and Sudan’s Armed Forces under General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on both leaders to immediately restore calm and initiate a dialogue to resolve the current crisis.

He warned that any further escalation in the fighting would have a devastating impact on civilians and further aggravate the already precarious humanitarian situation in the country.

I condemn the outbreak of fighting between the Rapid Support Forces & the Sudanese Armed Forces in Sudan. I’m engaging with the AU and leaders in the region & reaffirm the commitment of the @UN to support the people of Sudan in their efforts to restore a democratic transition. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 15, 2023

This, as three WFP employees were killed in clashes while the UN further said it was appalled by projectiles hitting UN and humanitarian premises with reports of looting at its in-country facilities.

The AU, EU, China, the United States and Russia have all appealed for an immediate stop to the destruction of the country.

