The African Transformation Movement has lodged an urgent application with the Western Cape High Court challenging the Speaker’s decision to have an open vote on the Phala Phala matter.

Last week, the National Assembly debated and voted against adopting the Section-89 panel report. The report compiled under the leadership of former Chief Justice, Sandile Ngcobo found that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have a case to answer regarding the theft of US Dollars from his farm in 2020.

ATM to challenge Phala Phala secret ballot vote | Vuyo Zungula, ATM President:



LIVE: NA debates Section 89 Independent Panel Report into Phala Phala:

If the report had been adopted a parliamentary committee would have been instituted to probe the possible impeachment of President Ramaphosa.

“The ATM asking court to set aside the open ballot system by speaker NMN, also to declare irrational the partisan decision of the NA to set aside this report. The speaker made wrong decision, so did the NA,” says ATM communications manager, Zama Ntshona.

Most of the African National Congress (ANC) MPs voted against adopting the report while the majority of opposition MPs vote to adopt the report.

Phala Phala Debate | Parliament votes against adoption of Section 89 Report: