Athletes compete in Bloem for places in Paralympics team

The 2024 South African Sports Association for the Physically Disabled National Championships officially got under way with the opening ceremony at the Free State University’s Callie Human Hall in Bloemfontein.

The competition is an important event on the annual disability sport calendar and will have particular significance with the Paralympic Games in Paris, France, which is five months away.

The national event will conclude on Monday.

Assocation president Moekie Grobbelaar says athletes will be looking to either prepare or qualify for the global games.

“This is a showcase of talent where our Paralympians will get together and show what they will achieve. I believe that this will be a good year for us, because of the upcoming Paralympics.”

Grobbelaar says athletes who don’t qualify this weekend for the Games to be held in the French capital in August and September, don’t need to lose hope.

“There are games coming in Kobe, Japan, which is the WPA. The athletes can try and secure more slots for South Africa then.”

Meanwhile, Simone Kruger, South African Paralympic athlete who competes in discus throw and shot putt events at international track and field competitions is preparing for the Paralympics.

She is a world champion in discus throw and also competed at the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan.

VIDEO: Simone Kruger gears up for Paralympics