Appeal for help from drug users in Mahikeng in the North West has attracted the attention of government. This comes after their plight was broadcast on SABC News on Mandela Day last month. Two weeks after the broadcast, Social Development MEC Lazzy Mokgosi visited drug dens at the Mahikeng taxi rank. Many say socio-economic challenges such as unemployment have driven to them to taking drugs. Tsholofelo Nawane who is a graduate is one of them.

“Constitution of South Africa Section 35 no 128 of 1996 which is the bill of rights, everybody has got the right to express his or her feelings and everybody has a right to education. It’s propaganda, it’s false information that came from government. There is no free education only you will receive free education in prison. That’s why we fought fees must fall, there is no free education. It’s segregation against the constitution which seems like colonisation against independence,” says Nawane.

Meanwhile, Mokgosi says their plan is to take addicts to an identified rehabilitation centre in Mahikeng.

“The situation is huge, huge in the sense that the number of people involved in substance abuse is so high that I am of the view that it’s a national crisis. The report I have is that we have more than 2000 in the whole town of Mahikeng in different spots and areas identified by SAPS,” Mokgosi explains.

Video: Mahikeng drug users plead for help