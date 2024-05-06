APC vows to secure provincial legislature representation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The president of the African People’s Convention (APC) Themba Godi has stated that his party is resolute in securing representation in various provincial legislatures.

Godi made these remarks while on a campaign trail in his hometown near Thulamahashe in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, on Sunday.

Following the loss of its only seat in the National Assembly in 2019, Godi expressed the APC’s goal of securing at least two seats in the National Assembly.

“And looking at the amount of work that we are doing currently, we are absolutely confident that the APC is going to make history of being the first party to be taken out of parliament and come back in the next election. The fact that there are many parties is of no relevance to us because the constituents that the APC has served all along remain unmoved you know by the presence of these parties, others are splinter parties from other organisations they are eating into the base of other political parties,” said Godi.

We have learnt from our past mistakes: APC President

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>