Another mass murder has been committed in the Eastern Cape. This time gunmen mowed down five family members at Luphondo near Lusikisiki in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Thembinkosi Kinana says the victims are aged between 9 and 78 years old.

Two children aged one and eight years old escaped unharmed.

“Police were alerted to the shooting incident by members of the community who allegedly heard gunshots. Police have registered five cases of murder for investigation. The 72-hour activation plan has been ordered by the Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Zithulele Dladla, for the immediate mobilisation of all resources to ensure a speedy arrest of the suspects responsible for the mass shooting and killing of the family.”

Mass murders plaguing province

Mass killings have continued to plague the Eastern Cape over the past couple of months.

Last month, 17 people were gunned down in three separate incidents in Gqeberha and Bityi near Mthatha.

In another incident this year, the community of Bhityi near Mthatha was also rocked by two mass murders in one night where 10 lives were brutally taken.

Seven youngsters at Qunu and three family members at Thantseka were killed.

In January, a birthday party in KwaZakhele ended in dismay after eight people were gunned down in a brutal attack.

The murders saw a quick response from the police with promises of swift arrests, with Police Minister Bheki Cele also visiting affected areas.

However, while the investigations are underway, law-abiding citizens are scared they might be next.

In the report below, Eastern Cape residents fearful after a spate of mass killings in the province: