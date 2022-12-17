Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie is stepping down from her role as a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) but will remain a humanitarian activist.

Jolie has been on more than 60 field assignments during her 21 years with the agency.

In a statement announcing her departure, Jolie said she would continue to do everything in her power in the years to come to support refugees and other displaced people.

In a joint statement by the UNHCR she says, “I am grateful for the privilege and opportunity I have had to work with so many outstanding and dedicated UNHCR field officers and other colleagues doing lifesaving work globally, and to serve as Special Envoy. I will continue to do everything in my power in the years to come to support refugees and other displaced people. After 20 years working within the UN system I feel it is time for me to work differently, engaging directly with refugees and local organisations, and supporting their advocacy for solutions.”

The U.N. high commissioner for refugees, Filippo Grandi thanked her for her service, commitment and the difference she has made for refugees.

“Angelina Jolie has been an important humanitarian partner of UNHCR for very long. We are grateful for her decades of service, her commitment, and the difference she has made for refugees and people forced to flee. After a long and successful time with UNHCR, I appreciate her desire to shift her engagement and support her decision. I know the refugee cause will remain close to her heart, and I am certain she will bring the same passion and attention to a wider humanitarian portfolio. I look forward to our continued friendship.” says Grandi.

The UNHCR estimates there have never before been so many people forced from their homes by violence, conflict and persecution.

More than 100 million people are currently displaced around the world.