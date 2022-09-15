Andre Esterhuizen is either South African rugby’s forgotten man or the best-kept secret. The hulking centre has been smashing through defences in England for fun, and he will be on the bench for the Springboks when they take on Argentina in round five of the Rugby Championship in Buenos Aires on Saturday night.

His style of play will be essential to the Bok game plan if they are to beat Los Pumas at home.

Esterhuizen is getting ready to win his tenth cap for the Springboks if he comes off the bench on Saturday.

The 6-foot-4-inch no-nonsense centre could be just the tonic to get the backline clicking. He did it for the Sharks, and then for Harlequins in England and he is now back in Durban.

Esterhuizen is known for breaking the line and supplying go-forward ball, similar to Damian De Allende, the incumbent Bok number 12.

Esterhuizen believes the gainline battle will be intrinsic to getting the win on Saturday.

“It is going to be probably the key thing this weekend is getting momentum and front football they are a very good defensive side so we need to be on it. We need to be as physical as possible get over the gainline get momentum and outwork them around the corner. They are physical and especially playing them here in Argentina it is going to be a tough battle if we are up for it which I think we are it should be good.”

Esterhuizen has been patiently waiting in the wings to get his chance in a Bok jersey. The team reverting to a 5-3 split on the bench has opened up the door for him to take a spot on the bench, however regardless of his reputation and achievements at the club level, he realises the stakes are elevated at the international level.

Esterhuizen says, “You can’t just expect after a great season at your club to just be selected for the international side. It is always hard work and graft to be here and when you get here it is harder work. I have played a few different brands of rugby in the past few years, especially at Harlequins. We attack a lot so it is completely different to here but we all know the difference between club rugby and test rugby.”

The Springbok’s entire focus is now on Argentina, first away in Buenos Aires and then at home in Durban in a week’s time. It helps that the opposition is the same in the next two weeks with the Rugby Championship title on the line.