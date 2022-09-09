South Africa’s national rugby team is back on the training pitch ahead of their final two Rugby Championship matches against Argentina. The Springboks play Los Pumas in Buenos Aires next Saturday followed by the return leg in Durban the following weekend.

The equation is pretty simple if the Springboks have designs on winning this year’s Rugby Championship, they have to beat the Argentinians in their final two matches with bonus points and hope the All Blacks don’t do the same against the Wallabies.

The South Africans are second on the log just two points behind the All Blacks, tied with the Wallabies and Argentina on nine points.

Springbok’s wing, Makazole Mapimpi who was denied a try in their first match against the Aussies in Adelaide, dotted down in his trademark style, in on the corner against Australia in Sydney last week and believes that capitalising on their opportunities will be crucial.

“It is kind of very important if I have a chance to score in terms of the tries there are a lot of guys that can create so as a wing I must finish proper especially when we have tough games like against Australia five points is very important it’s important that we focus it was another opportunity in the second game I tried to take all of the things that happened in the first game and focus on the next game it was a good opportunity, I am glad I finished and the Boks did better in the second game,” Mapimpi says.

Saturday’s match kicks off at 9 pm South African time.