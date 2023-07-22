The African Women’s League (ANCWL) National Task Team Convenor, Baleka Mbete, says the factionalism that contaminated the party post the 2007 National Conference seriously weakened the ANC.

She delivered a political report last night during the opening ceremony of the league’s 13th National Conference at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.

Mbete says the task of the league’s new leadership is to rebuild its structures ahead of next year’s elections.

“We have a revolutionary duty to defeat the demon of factionalism which has weakened the movemement. This will not only strenghen the ANC; and we say a strong ANC is needed in 2024. The need for the ANC to be at its best and strong cannot be overemphasised. The beginning of this mending and retracing our steps (must not be done) not superficially, but honestly.”

Today’s proceedings at the conference will see the delivery of the league’s organisational and financial report.

Delegates will also discuss socio-economic policy in their various commissions.

SABC News Reporter Natasha Phiri provides an update on the latest proceedings from the conference: