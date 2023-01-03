Economic policy proposals from the African National Congress’s 55th National Conference are expected to be announced and processed on Thursday in a hybrid resumption of the conference proceedings.

The ANC is expected to give feedback on the various commissions on economic policies which could not be adopted due to most delegates prematurely leaving the conference after the announcement of the party’s NEC leadership last month.

The reports from the commissions are expected to address issues of land redistribution and reform, energy security and the just transition, as well as safety and security to safeguard the integrity of the economy.

Commissions from the ANC’s 55th National Conference are expected to give reports on policy proposals relating to the establishment of a state bank, the provision of capital for small and medium enterprises, and the prioritisation of a basic income grant among other proposals.

Briefing the media at the adjournment of the conference last month, Human Settlement Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said that there was emphasis around ensuring that the financial sector plays a more meaningful role in supporting women and youth-led businesses.

