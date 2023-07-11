The African National Congress (ANC) Women’s League Task Team has postponed its National Conference scheduled to sit this weekend by a week to the 21st to the 23rd of July.

This was announced by the League’s National Task Team’s Co-ordinator Maropene Ramakgopa to the media at Luthuli House today on Tuesday.

The Task Team says this is in an effort to ensure that challenges revealed by a pre-registration process in the provinces as well as disputes are resolved by the time the conference sits.

“There is still room for improvement in all pre-registration processes in all our provinces. The ANC Women’s League entity also seeks to give greater attention to the dispute resolution and appeal processes to make sure that all matters raised by our branches, regions and provinces are fully attended to following the exhaustion of the matter raised the meeting determined the need for more time to resolve the issues identified that are critical to the convening of the meeting that should also be legitimate,” Ramokgopa elaborates.