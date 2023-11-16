ANC welcomes referral of Israel to the ICC

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The African National Congress (ANC) has welcomed government’s referral of Israel to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the decision on completion of his state visit to Qatar yesterday.

The governing party has also welcomed the fact that South Africa is not alone in this intervention.

The ANC says given the unfolding atrocities in Gaza it will agree to a Parliamentary motion that calls upon the government to close the Israeli embassy in South Africa and the suspension of diplomatic relations with Israel.

VIDEO| South African Jewish Board of Deputies met with the ANC:

Ramaphosa has again called for a ceasefire.

“The crisis between Israel and Palestine needs to be resolved through a two-state solution where Palestine emerges as a fully-fledged state as well as the continued existence of the Israel state.

Ramaphosa said, “What is happening now in Gaza, which now turned into a concentration camp, where genocide is taking place and we stated our position as South Africa very clearly that we are opposed to the operations that are ongoing particularly as it is now targeting hospitals.”

During a demonstration at the Israeli embassy the EFF’s national chairperson, Veronica Mente, accused the South African government of cowardice in the face of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

“Not enough is being done. For instance, in South Africa, our state and our government have taken a non-alignment kind of stance. What kind of a measure is that if ever you are to intervene in a cruel humanitarian crisis? We are not only here to tell the Israeli Embassy to leave our shores, we are also sending a message to our government that stop being a coward,” said Mente.

VIDEO | EFF supporters march to the Israeli Embassy in solidarity with the Palestinian people:

