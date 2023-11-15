SA files referral for ICC investigation into Israel’s attacks on Gaza

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa has submitted a referral to the International Criminal Court to investigate Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

The President has briefed the media in Qatar after discussions with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Qatar is mediating for the release of hostages taken by Hamas on 7 October when its soldiers entered Israel, killing over a thousand people.

Israel retaliated with a massive military operation, aiming to eliminate Hamas.

Ramaphosa has again called for a ceasefire.

“The crisis between Israel and Palestine needs to be resolved through a two-state solution where Palestine emerges as a fully-fledged state as well as the continued existence of the Israel state. What is happening now in Gaza, which now turned into a concentration camp, where genocide is taking place and we stated our position as South Africa very clearly that we are opposed to the operations that are ongoing particularly as it is now targeting hospitals.”

Ramaphosa says South Africa does not condone actions taken by Hamas:

Qatar

President Ramaphosa is on a two-day State visit in Qatar. Ramaphosa and his Qatari counterpart, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will discuss the current global challenges among other issues.

Qatar has also been involved in mediation between Israel and Hamas for the release of those who were taken hostage when Hamas attacked people who attended a music festival early last month.

South Africa has called for a ceasefire and the release of hostages. This is also likely going to dominate the talks between the two leaders.