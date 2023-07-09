The African National Congress (ANC) has tasked the Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa with urgently dealing with the energy transition to avert the total collapse of the grid.

The party is referring to a shift from fossil-based systems of energy production and consumption including oil, natural gas and coal to renewable energy sources like wind and solar.

Ramokgopa says the transition would enable independent power producers to contribute energy to the grid as some coal-fired power stations are being decommissioned.

The National Executive Committee has made ending rolling blackouts its mission ahead of the 2024 general election.

The party says if it fails to end rolling blackouts, the persistent power cuts will be an issue when South Africans go to the polls next year.

The video below is reporting more on the story: