A staff member in the ANC’s George office in the Western Cape has appeared in court on rape charges.

According to police, the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted a university student in Thembalethu and was arrested at the weekend.

He has been released on bail by the George Magistrate’s Court.

ANC provincial spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni says they view the allegations in a very serious light.

“Such allegations are of a serious nature to us. The provincial officials are dealing with the matter and in due course will pronounce ourselves on the next step to be taken. We stand vehemently opposed to any form of sexual or physical violence against women and children. Should there be an iota of credence to this very grave allegation, we will not hesitate to act in protection of the integrity and standing of the ANC. “