African National Congress (ANC) President, Cyril Ramaphosa says the party is prioritizing the provision of water and roads across the country.

He was responding to traditional leaders who raised concerns about the lack of water and poor state of roads in Limpopo’s Vhembe district.

Ramaphosa is leading the ANC National Working Committee in the province where they are assessing the state of politics and governance.

He will engage various party structures and alliances at a church in Shayandima outside Thohoyandou later on Saturday.

Ramaphosa says he is delighted to have had a positive engagement with traditional leaders, but also provided them with a reality check as there were many needs to be met, and initiatives would depend on budgetary and fiscal constraints.

“We are in the process of prioritising issues such as water reticulation as well as roads… The leadership of both government and [the] governing party the ANC will be responsive to all those issues at national, provincial and local level,” adds Ramaphosa.

Earlier, senior traditional leader, Thovhele Gole Mphaphuli of Mphaphuli Traditional Royal Council, called on the President and his cabinet to tackle corruption.

“We would like the President and his cabinet to resolve the issue of corruption. Party leaders, traditional leaders and municipal officials are being implicated and it [is] negatively affecting services. We are not getting any service because people are looting.”

The video below reports more on the story and Ramaphosa’s interaction with traditional leaders:

The African National Congress is spending the next few days in the province of Limpopo. Leaders of the movement are deployed across all regions in the province for consultation and engagement with all of our structures. #ANCinLimpopo pic.twitter.com/g9vCelFHEH — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) April 15, 2023

First Stop: Mphaphuli Tribal Offices in Sibasa – we were warmly received by Thovhele Gole Musiiwa Mphaphuli ahead of our meeting with local traditional leaders under the Mphaphuli Tribal Council. #ANCinLimpopo pic.twitter.com/6UjH41eICz — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) April 15, 2023