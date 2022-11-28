African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa visited communities in the North West province on Saturday. The visit was part of the Letsema campaign ahead of upcoming by-elections for local councils. Service delivery remains a key issue in Ditsobotla Local Municipality, especially in Coligny – where there is rarely water or electricity, and where the roads are impassable due to potholes.

Ramaphosa promised to address service delivery issues in the community. Here are some highlights of the Letsema Campaign:

