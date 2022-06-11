The ANC Interim Provincial Committee (IPC) in the North West says it is finally ready to convene a provincial elective conference within the next two weeks. The conference has been postponed three times.

The failure of the branches to meet a required seventy-percent threshold to constitute a legitimate conference has been attributed by the IPC as the reason for the previous postponements. The required threshold is 287 branches across the province, which ANC IPC co-ordinator, Hlomani Chauke, says has now been surpassed and they are ready to convene the conference.

“We are ready in fact all our 316 branches have elected Branch Executive Committees. So we can confirm that we now have 316 Branch Executive Committees in place, meaning that we have the elective structures of the ANC required,” said Chauke who added that it has been agreed to hold the provincial conference on 23 June.

The ANC IPC says that they are currently handling all the disputes which had been lodged, but they do not foresee those affecting the conference. The committee handling disputes has so far managed to deal with a many of them and most are awaiting finalisation at today’s meeting.

Chauke confirms “We are satisfied that the committee have done their work.” He says that for now they are working closely with ANC at national level to check if any disputes from the province were sent directly to the party’s national office, and ensuring that those disputes are expedited so as to not potentially delay the commencement date that has been agreed on for the conference