ANC Mpumalanga suspends Mandla Msibi and others

The African National Congress (ANC) in Mpumalanga has confirmed the suspension of some of its members, including its provincial Treasurer Mandla Msibi.

Msibi and two others are accused of allegedly being involved in activities contrary to the ANC constitution during the party’s 112th-anniversary celebrations at the Mbombela Stadium.

But Msibi will continue in his role as the MEC of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs despite the current suspension from the party.

According to Provincial Secretary Muzi Chirwa depending on what comes up during the disciplinary proceedings, more people might be suspended.

The suspended members are expected to appear before the Provincial Disciplinary Committee soon.

“Currently, there are three members, like I have already indicated, who are facing or already suspended as we speak. They are going to appear before the PEC to answer on the alleged violations in terms of the ANC constitution. That is it and upon that, the suspension will be lifted subject to the outcomes as well,” says ANC Mpumalanga Secretary Muzi Chirwa.