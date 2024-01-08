ANC remains party of choice for South Africans: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: 2 minutes

African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC remains the party of choice for South Africans. The ANC celebrates its 112th anniversary on Monday.

Ramaphosa says the formation of the ANC was to unite people in the country and it has led the process of ending apartheid.

Delivering his statement to hundreds of ANC members attending the cake-cutting ceremony at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga, the ANC president says, “We were able to overcome 342 years of colonialism and apartheid and it was only a breakthrough that we achieved in 1994. A breakthrough comrades! … We have to reach the beachhead moment, we have reached a point where we can now to greater achievements as we move on to better the lives of our people.”

VIDEO | January 8 Statement |ANC’s 112th birthday celebrations-cake cutting ceremony:

Ramaphosa says the party members and the volunteers of the ANC should be prepared to take the message of all the good things that the ANC has achieved in the last 30 years of democracy, claiming that South Africans can review the party’s performance.

He says the ANC-led government has improved the conditions of many South Africans across the country although there is still more to be done.

“So this we can only do if the ANC remains a trusted servant of our people, continuing the partnership between the ANC and the people to ensure that we do in the end achieve a national democratic society that we all want. So we’re looking forward to continuing with this work. So comrade that is the message that will be taken to our people as the election campaign intensifies.”

Ramaphosa promises that the leadership of the ANC will continue to strengthen the party and its government to fight against crime and corruption, saying they will work hard to ensure that they protect the democratic institutions of the country.

“The ANC government will work harder to strengthen areas that are challenging at the moment, crime and corruption.”

ANC out and about in Barberton ahead of its 112th-anniversary celebrations: Tumelo Machogo