A younger generation of ANC leaders is eyeing to take over the Secretary-General Offices at Luthuli House. Former KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli, NEC member Fikile Mbalula and Gwen Ramokgopa have been touted for the position.

The party’s SG office is currently vacant with the suspension of Ace Magashule and the untimely passing of Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte.

Ntuli says, “So in essence really I have availed myself for any position the movement has called me for”

Ntuli and Mbalula are gunning for the powerful Secretary-General position at the December elective conference.

ANC announces a nomination process ahead of its elective conference in December.

Mbalula hopes it will be a second time lucky after a suffering a crushing defeat to Gwede Mantashe in 2012, whilst Ntuli has an uphill task to get the backing of KZN.

The outspoken Ntuli says he has never said no when called upon by branches of the party.

“I have had a number of interactions with comrades who have raised this matter with me whether I would be able to take up the leadership of the movement and in particular the position of SG, I will not say no and will not choose which position, I will accept the position which ANC members feel am best suited to serve in,” said Ntuli.

Mpumalanga provincial Treasurer Mandla Msibi says younger generations within the party shouldn’t jump the queue. Msibi has thrown his weight behind Mbalula’s generation to be the next to lead the ANC nationally.

“The next generation that should lead the ANC nationally is that of Fikile Mbalula. We will not be told by people who have just joined the movement what generational mix is, it is not about age,” says Msibi.

Ntuli however says it is wrong to conclude on leadership names before knowing the task the new leaders will have to tackle.

“I think it will be ill-adviced to conclude on the question of leadership without understanding the nature of the program the leadership will have to undertake once elected,” says Ntuli.

Senior ANC Leaders have seemingly left the SG position to the jostling of younger generations. A position that effectively serves as the governing party’s Chief Executive Officer.

