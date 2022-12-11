Former ANC provincial secretary in KwaZulu-Natal Mdumiseni Ntuli says the party needs leaders who are respected by people at the grassroots level, to deal with its challenges.

Ntuli was speaking at a prayer meeting held at KwaXimba north of Durban. The prayer meeting was organised by Ntuli’s ward ahead of the party’s national elective conference.

Ntuli has been nominated by five provinces for the position of ANC secretary general.

In conversation with ANC Secretary General hopeful Mdumiseni Ntuli:



He says the party will be able to focus on its challenges if leaders respect other people.

“This is a challenging journey and it’s bumpy. The party needs hard-working leaders who are dedicated. If leaders don’t work hard and don’t respect other people, the ANC will fail to tackle the challenges facing the party,” said Ntuli.

“If the ANC has no such leaders, it fails to work together with the people of South Africa to fight poverty, unemployment and crime. ANC must have leaders who like people,” he said.

Meanwhile, ANC presidential candidate Zweli Mkhize, says factionalism within the ruling party makes it difficult for leaders to apply proper party discipline, fight corruption and unite members.

Mkhize was speaking during an interactive session with aggrieved ANC members in Bloemfontein after the Mangaung regional party members held a parallel conference two weeks ago.

Mkhize says the step-aside rule should be among the first issues discussed in the ANC’s upcoming national elective conference.

He added that some party members receive special attention and protection when certain decisions or steps need to be taken against them.

“Most of the rules and constitutional provisions, get discussed and rectified by conference, before they get implemented, in this case, too many of these rules have already been put in place with a lot of flaws, I’ve seen they have flaws in them, I hope we put to the conference to discuss as the first issue, it’s important because those rule will be guiding you to the choices of the election.”