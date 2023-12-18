ANC in KZN says uMkhonto weSizwe is fake

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal says the newly formed Mkhonto weSizwe party is using the ruling party’s disbanded armed wing, uMkhonto weSizwe name and history to lure voters from the governing party.

The provincial leadership addressed the media following a meeting to discuss among other issues, former president Jacob Zuma’s announcement.

Over the weekend, Zuma announced that he was not voting for the ANC next year and pledged his support for the MK party.

ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo says, “They recruit anyone, even my child who was born in 2000 can be part of this new uMkhonto weSizwe. It’s a clear sign that this is not a true uMkhonto weSizwe, it’s a fake uMkhonto weSizwe. Then we are calling upon our people that uMkhonto weSizwe that is with us today is with the ANC and they are not in anyway campaigning to people to vote against the ANC.”

VIDEO | ANC KZN media briefing: