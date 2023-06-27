Political analyst Bheki Mngomezulu says the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal could face an uphill battle in next year’s general election given its performance in recent by-elections.

Since the 2021 municipal elections, the ANC has lost eight wards to the IFP.

Voters will be going to the polls in five wards on Wednesday.

Professor Mngomezulu says the ANC should be worried about its performance in the recent by elections.

“The continued dominance of the IFP in KZN, especially when it comes to winning elections, should be a concern for the ANC. In 2021, the IFP was the best-performing party in KZN. It won a number of municipalities, and subsequently, even the hung municipalities went to the IFP after clinching deals with other smaller parties. This should be cause for concern for the ANC, especially given the fact that the 2024 general elections are around the corner. So, if the ANC is serious about retaining KZN, there is a lot of work that it needs to do, and it has to do it now.”

