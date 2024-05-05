ANC Deputy President continues to campaign in the Northern Cape

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Pampierstad residents in the Northern Cape say they expect to see the changes that ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile has underlined. Mashatile has promised residents that the ANC is committed to improving the lives of South Africans.

He was speaking during his visit at the United Reform Church in Pampierstad.

Mashatile is campaigning in the Northern Cape this weekend. He asked congregants not to lose hope in the ANC and vowed that the party will continue to serve people’s needs even after the elections.

“Together we can do more. As we work together, we will do double what we have done for the past 30 years. We will cross the river Jordan,” says Mashatile.

Some of the young people who attended the church service have spoken about how they are still affected by unemployment.

They have urged Mashatile to honour his party’s commitment to create jobs.

“We are extremely happy, but because it’s been a while that we wanted the deputy president and also the premier of the Northern Cape to come this side, we need to curb the unemployment in this area and this province as a whole, and the entire country. That was something that we were looking forward to as the youth,” says one of the young people.

