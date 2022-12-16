The African National Congress leadership has sent a stern warning to delegates against engaging in acts of vote buying, or unethical attempts to influence the outcomes of the party’s conference.

ANC Spokesperson Pule Mabe says, “Very important for our delegates: acts of vote buying or any attempts to influence the deliberations of the conference through unethical means, behaviour that threatens to divide the ANC. So, we are not going to tolerate any of these that fall under the Don’ts. Should we be made aware of anyone doing these that are not allowed inside the conference, we will be able to act decisively.

Mabe addresses the media ahead of the ANC’s 55th National Conference:

Hundreds of delegates to the ANC’s 55th National Conference are still waiting outside the Unisa conference centre in Ormonde, south of Johannesburg to get accreditation.

Delegates have burst into song and dance as they wait for the gates of the Unisa centre to open for accreditation for the ANC Conference.

Some from as far as KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern say they were here on Thursday but left without their accreditation cards.

They’ve blamed power outages, poor internet connection and limited staff for the slow process. Some say they had to sleep in their cars to be first in the queue.