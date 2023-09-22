The building that houses the African National Congress (ANC)’s National and Provincial Constituency offices in Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape has caught fire on Friday.

The building is also accommodating a number of clothing shops.

Port St Johns Local municipality mayor Nomvuzo Mlombile Cingo has confirmed the incident, stating that the cause of the fire remains unknown. Fire experts from the O.R. Tambo District Municipality will investigate to determine the possible cause.

“Yes this afternoon we were called and informed that fire has started in one of the building in town. So it is a building that is housing some shops that is selling clothing and also ANC constituency offices, the National and the Provincial , at the moment we do not know what started the fire because we want the district since it is having experts on the fire department to determine what could be the cause of the fire.”