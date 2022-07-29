Numerous vendors, selling African National Congress (ANC) merchandise, have set up shop across the Nasrec Expo Centre, which is hosting the Sixth ANC Policy Conference in Johannesburg.

The ruling party’s policy conference will evaluate policies adopted at the previous conference and track their implementation.

Caps, shoes, gowns, and coats can cost anything from R200 to thousands of rand.

According to one of the merchandisers, they are selling outside because that is the place that was designated for some of them, while others were assigned space within the conference area.

“We as a group of merchandisers communicate amongst ourselves and decide who will take the outside and who will go and showcase their merchandise inside. It is a group decision.”

The vendors say they always travel to wherever an ANC gathering or conference will take place in order to market and sell.

Many of the potential customers of the vendors are the 2000 delegates expected to attend the conference as well as some people who may be passing by and are interested in adding ANC merchandise as part of their fashion.

In the gallery below are some of the merchandise on display:

Pictures by Busisiwe Radebe