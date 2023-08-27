Political analyst and Researcher, Dr Tinashe Sithole says violence cannot be ruled out in Zimbabwe following the election results.

The country’s elections commission announced that Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been re-elected.

Opposition parties have rejected the results saying the elections were rigged.

Sithole says the results could be challenged in court.

“It is highly predictable that there could be violence in the country, because of the issues of credibility in terms of ZEC. Now you have SADC more or less identifying some of the issues that the opposition have alluded to before and of course one of the options for the opposition is to take it to court,” adds Sithole.

