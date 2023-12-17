Analogue December 2024 switch off deadline will be met: Gungubele

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Mondli Gungubele insists the December 2024 analogue switch off deadline will be met.

He revealed this in a written Parliamentary reply to a question by the EFF.

The party questioned the odds of meeting the deadline, given the slow rate of distribution of set-top boxes to ordinary South Africans.

Gungubele, however, says the deadline was made after thorough consultation with industry stakeholders and broadcasters and after careful consideration of all factors associated with the distribution and installation of decoders to qualified registered households.

In July, Gungubele switched off the last analogue transmitter above 694 Mhz in Stellenbosch. It marks the conclusion of Step One of the Two-Step Approach to ultimate analogue switch-off in the country.