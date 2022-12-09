Communications and Digital Technology Minister Khumbudzo Ntshaveni has set March 31, 2023, as the final analogue switch-off date.

Ntshaveni says the quality of the network is degrading across the country which makes a case for the speedy conclusion of digital migration. Ntshaveni has told the media in Pretoria that industry and members of the public have until January the 27th, 2023, to make submissions on the proposed analogue switch-off date .

“I hereby give notice to the affected parties of my intention to determine the 31st of March 2023 as the analogue switch off date and the end of dual elimination period. Industry and affected parties are invited to make substantive representations, either in support, or opposing the proposed date. The government gazette 47697 notifying industry affected parties and members of the public to make submissions have been published today.”

