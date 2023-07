American Brian Harman won the British Open by six shots after a closing round of 70 at Hoylake on Sunday to claim his first major title.

The world number 26 finished on 13-under-par, well ahead of Spaniard Jon Rahm, South Korean Tom Kim, Austrian Sepp Straka and Australian Jason Day who tied for second place.

Relentless from Brian Harman. A 40 foot masterstroke from the long-time leader. He is now on the verge. pic.twitter.com/NXEOg0kk0X — The Open (@TheOpen) July 23, 2023