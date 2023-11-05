AmaZulu striker Bonginkosi Ntuli passes on

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

AmaZulu Football Club striker Bonginkosi Ntuli has died. AmaZulu FC says Ntuli passed away in a Pietermaritzburg hospital on Saturday afternoon after being diagnozed with aggressive cancer.

He was 32.

Ntuli joined AmaZulu FC on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2015.

“Bongi” as he was affectionately known by his fans recently tied the knot with his wife Nonjabulo Zungu the club’s CEO.

AmaZulu spokesperson Philani Ndlela explains.

“This is a sad moment and a sad time for the Ntuli family the Zungu family and the entire AmaZulu family and the football fraternity will also join us in mourning following the sad and untimely death of our strike. We urge that the family is given privacy. Details about his funeral will be shared at the right time.”