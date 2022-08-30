Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane has welcomed being drawn to play AmaZulu Football Club in the semi-finals of the MTN8 competition.

The fixtures were drawn in Johannesburg on Monday night.

Chiefs will host Usuthu in the first leg of the semi-finals.

The Premier Soccer League will soon announce dates and venues for the games in due course.

Chiefs booked their place in the MTN8 semi-final by beating Stellenbosch 4-3 on penalties after playing to a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes.

Usuthu defeated Cape Town City by two goals to one.

Zwane says their encounter against AmaZulu will be a tough one.

“We [are] playing against AmaZulu, we all know it [is] not going to be an easy one. They [are] doing very well at the present moment. They have been winning their league games and they are also through to the semi-finals which they [are] playing against us. They have assembled [a] very good squad with the good coach and technical staff,” adds Zwane.

Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates will come up against Mamelodi Sundowns.

It will be an interesting encounter between the two PSL giants.

Pirates are current DSTV log leaders with 11 points after playing six matches, while Downs are placed second with ten points after five matches.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has promised quality and attractive football between the two teams.

“Interesting duel. I think it’s gonna be a minimal one month in between before we play the first game. So it’s difficult to estimate how good that team shall be in that moment … but basically, I believe it [is] going to [be] an attractive match for the fans,” Riveiro says.

✅Confirmed✅ Masandawana we will be playing against Orlando Pirates away from home in the #MTN8 semi-final!🏆 What are your thoughts on tonight’s draw?🤔#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/XxBP9WVYnR — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 29, 2022