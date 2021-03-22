The musical storyline depicts a journey of a rainmaker, Lerumo, whose spiritual gift clashes with his father's Christian beliefs.

The Northern Cape multi-award-winning Amandla Dance Teatro artists are back on stage for the first time since the relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions with a new musical, Mwana Wa Mvula.

The cast is happy and excited to be back on stage. And despite the financial strain they are experiencing due to COVID-19, the first show was free for children.

“We are struggling. The struggling economy, it’s COVID and the industry has been hit very hard. It’s been a big problem but all in all, we had to make this free for the kids,” says Amandla Dance Teatro co-director, Mkhululi Mabija.

Artists say despite the financial challenges they are facing, they are driven by their passion for the arts.

The musical storyline depicts a journey of a rainmaker, Lerumo, whose spiritual gift clashes with his father’s Christian beliefs.

“My character in the play; I’m a other fighting for the rights of women and the rights of our children,” says actress, Kediemetse Oliphant.

Actor Duncan Matloko says: “The story is more about me being born and then the father denies the family gift.”

“The message is that when you are a father of a gifted child, don’t be jealous. You must always be there for your child,” adds Obakeng Moapesi, another actor.

The Mwana Wa Vula Musical will go on until the end of April: