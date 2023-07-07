Free State government is under fire over allegations of R3.5 million spent on the funeral service of the late MEC for Education, Tate Makgoe.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has filed a motion of no confidence against Premier Mxolisi Dukwana, while the Democratic Alliance (DA) has engaged the public protector over allegations of maladministration of the state coffers.

Makgoe, who was the longest serving MEC in the Free State provincial government, died in a car crash in March this year.

Opposition parties want answers on the R3.5 million spent on the funeral service of Pule Tate Makgoe.

The DA has written to the public protector to investigate the costs incurred for the funeral.

More than R1.2 million was allegedly used to buy food and beverages, and R300 000 was spent on entertainment.

The DA has also questioned the C-squared company used to run the funeral.

C-squared was implicated in the Macufe tender appointment that was declared unlawful by the high court.

Leader of the DA in the Free State Roy Jankielsohn, says, “The DA is concerned that the service provider for the event was S- squared, the same company that is faced with highly publicised court challenges and the Hawks investigation after alleged irregularities with the 2022 Macufe festival tender. It’s obvious that the ANC government in the Free State has abused the funeral to plant the provincial government resources.”

The EFF says the province is already on the brink of collapse in terms of service delivery.

“We are taken aback by the expenses that are tabled here, something like R1.3 million for food in a province that is held back by poverty where infrastructure is bad. They can’t even build roads, everything is bad, health. Buying just a burial plot of R40 000. So, here there is a smoking gun. This is how corruption starts. We won’t stop until the premier resigns,” says Coach Liphoko, Free State EFF Chairperson.

The office of the premier says the matter has been reported to the Auditor General and Treasury for investigation.

Free State Premier spokesperson, Sello Dithebe, says, “It’s a matter for investigation at the moment, and where has it come from … the office of the premier, so it’s not a surprise. I think it’s a political theatric on the party in question. But the premier will deal with it. The premier has done everything necessary to ensure that the necessary entities such as Auditor General is involved in this.”

The motion will be debated in August at the Free State legislature.