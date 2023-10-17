Allan Boesak turns down PA proposal to name street after him

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Veteran struggle activist, Dr Allan Boesak, has turned down a proposal brought by the Patriotic Alliance to have a street named after him.

This follows a statement of support for the state of Israel by PA leader Gayton Mackenzie at a gathering at the South African Zionist Federation. He said the conflict there should not be compared to apartheid; adding that claiming so de-legitimises what black people and others went through.

Boesak said that he could not be associated with that viewpoint.

“I heard the leader of the Patriotic Alliance speak in the way that he did, especially at this particular time and what is happening between Israel, and the people of Gaza, and the Palestinian people in General right now- and I thought I could not be associated with that point of view. Palestine has been for me, for many years, at the heart of our struggles, and the global struggles for justice, and peace, and dignity- and our solidarity with the Palestinians should never be in doubt. For that reason, I asked them to accept the fact that I will no longer want that change, I will not be associated with them.”

Boesak elaborates in the video below: