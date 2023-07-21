All parties in the Democratic Alliance (DA) case have agreed that the matter should no longer proceed in the High Court in Pretoria.

By mutual agreement of all parties in the DA’s bid to set a legal precedent around the ICC and the arrest warrant issued against Russian President Vladimir Putin – the matter no longer needs to proceed and the SA government will pay costs.

The decision comes after confirmation that Putin will not attend next month’s BRICS summit in South Africa.

Putin Arrest Warrant | DA’s court bid seeking legal certainty on government’s obligations:

The DA initially launched an application to compel government to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin should he arrive in the country, after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him over alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

While the DA has welcomed the recent developments by the presidency, they still say the court has further issues that they need to clarify.

The DA is saying that although this issue of the Russian president no longer exists, there is still the possibility of such an instance arising again. This is not the first time that we have seen a warrant of arrest issued and the president is going to visit SA.

So now they are saying that we still need that legal precedent that will govern what will happen in the future if such an instance does arise.