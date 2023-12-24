All entry points to Bethlehem severely restricted: Frank Chikane

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Reverend Frank Chikane says all entry points to Bethlehem in Jerusalem are severely restricted. Chikane is in Bethlehem along with a delegation of Christian leaders from around the globe.

They arrived in the city to demonstrate solidarity with Palestinian Christians and all Palestinians in the illegally occupied Palestinian territories by Israel.

He described his experience upon arrival.

“Bethlehem, it’s like a cage. People can’t go out or go in. Taxis can’t go out or go in. The soldiers open the gates when they so wish, even if there’s time for it, they opened it when they like.”

