A recent report released by the Department of Water and Sanitation has found that the Mmabatho Waste Water Treatment Plant in North West, which Mahikeng residents get drinking water from, has major water quality issues.

The Blue Drop Watch Report, where technical site assessments are done at 1 or 2 systems in each water service district, reflects the conditions of the raw water and handling system, the water treatment plant as well as the delivery and distribution system.

The Mmabatho Waste Water Treatment Plant showed only 48% microbiological compliance and the report found that there are no adequate measures in place to ensure compliance to drinking water quality and it holds a significant risk to the community. Locals such as Tshepo Kola say they rather buy purified water.

“The taste of the water that we receive around our areas has a smell that is not quite OK. And the taste, therefore, is different. So on the basis of that, together with my family, we prefer not to drink the municipality water. We rather opted to buy water from the shops.”

Discussion on how to overcome SA’s water scarcity challenges: