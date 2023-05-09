Political party Al Jama-ah says it has written to Johannesburg Council Speaker, Colleen Makhubele, to investigate allegations made by the Democratic Alliance’s DA Mpho Phalatse against the current city Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.

Gwamanda was elected Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg last Friday.

Former Joburg mayor and DA caucus leader Phalatse is reportedly probing Gwamanda’s fitness to hold office following the mayor’s alleged involvement in an investment and burial scheme.

An internal memorandum bearing the City of Johannesburg logo sent by Al Jama-ah’s caucus leader, Thapelo Amad, to the Joburg council speaker and copied to Phalatse and the council chief whip, has been sent to SABC News by Amad.

In it, Amad wants the council’s Ethics Committee to investigate whether the allegations made against Gwamanda by Phalatse regarding his private business interests have substance and materiality to his status as a councillor and as mayor.

Secondly, whether Gwamanda’s rights have not been violated and brought the office he holds into serious disrepute.

Amad has requested the council speaker to ensure that during the said investigation, Gwamanda’s rights are protected.

Priorities

Meanwhile, Gwamanda says the improvement of service delivery to residents will be his top priority as mayor.

In the discussion below, experts unpack some challenges ahead for the new mayor in the City of Joburg: